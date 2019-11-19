Geralyn Andres - St. Mary's Visitation Parish, Byron Center

My name is Geralyn Andres and I belong to St. Mary’s Visitation Parish in Byron Center. My faith journey started in Arnold, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis. My mother volunteered for the parish priest and she was my 2
nd grade Sunday School teacher, when I received the Eucharist. She sang in the choir and because we were her children, we were in the annual Easter play.
I lost my mother at an early age, and my father moved us back to Michigan, where he was from. He tried to assimilate us back into the community where he grew up (near Byron Center). But as a single parent, providing shelter, food and clothing for us was his main priority. Going to church fell by the wayside, as did our religious instruction.
I talked to God by a tree in our open field, though I did not realize that Jesus was gently calling me back to Him. He led me to a strong Catholic man, Bryan, whom I married. Bryan brought me back into God’s house and back to His divine table. I wanted to learn about God, and I started going to RCIA to get the instruction I had missed. Learning about God brought me to an overwhelming desire to be confirmed in Christ and to receive the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit, in turn, ignited my passion for my faith, which continues to grow.
As my children started their religious education, I thought of no better way to spend my time than to be a catechist as well. I started with 6
th grade and the subject was the Old Testament. I had never read the Bible before so I got busy reading the Old Testament. As I continued, God poured His grace out on me and I was hooked. I was His forever more.
I began looking for ways to become more involved. I answered a bulletin ad asking for Finance Council members. I went to one meeting; they were desperately in need of a Business Manager and I had just finished my degree. The job was partially volunteer as they couldn’t afford the position. I took it.
Now everything I do is a ministry, inside and outside the parish office. Every day is different; every day I am an extension of Christ. I steward the Churches’ resources, but I also comfort those who have suffered a loss, I organize events that lead people closer to Christ, I communicate, I listen, I pray. I also notice every time I am given something I think I can’t handle, God sends me people to help –EVERY TIME. I notice that every time we need something we can’t afford, God sends us resources – EVERY TIME. I have learned to put my trust in Jesus, as I am hopelessly in love with Him. I will follow wherever He leads me. I am His and He is mine.
Now, I am a part of the Diocesan Stewardship Formation Council. Our mission, as a council, is to redefine STEWARDSHIP. Stewardship begins with discipleship. Discipleship is
truly following Christ and wanting that for others. When discipleship is in your heart, you cannot help but be filled with joy. Stewardship is joyfully living for God; to be one of the workers in his vineyard, bringing about the bountiful harvest; to invest one’s talents in the kingdom of God; to realize that everything we have, God has given us; to pay it forward through stewardship and to watch His blessings multiply before our eyes. Stewardship is simply saying... “Here I am, Lord”.