Final year for priests' retirement second collection

Five years ago the Diocese of Kalamazoo introduced the Diocesan Priests Retirement Fund to assist in fully funding the priests retirement fund which had declined due to market fluctuations. This year marks the final year for the second collection which will be conducted on the weekend of March 3rd and 4th, 2018. The Diocese of Kalamazoo is blessed with many senior priests. Although retired they continue to serve through prayer, assisting in parishes with Masses and confessions, visiting nursing homes and countless other ways. This collection directly benefits priests

of the Diocese of Kalamazoo and is separate from the annual December collection for the Retirement Fund for Religious, which supports retired clergy and sisters of religious orders across America.