Father James O'Leary 1935-2023

Fr. James O’Leary enters Eternal Life 1935-2023 Beloved shepherd served at 14 parishes throughout his 61 years as a priest KALAMAZOO, Mich. (February 5, 2023) – Reverend James O’Leary, 87, entered into eternal life on February 3, 2023 after a brief illness.
Fr. O’Leary was born on October 23, 1935, in Lansing, Mich., to Genevieve and Vincent O’Leary, as a triplet, along with his sisters. He attended St. Mary Elementary and High School in Lansing. He earned his undergraduate degree in Philosophy from Sacred Heart Seminary in Detroit, and then completed his graduate degree in Theology (Licentiate) from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, while in seminary formation at the Pontifical North American College in 1961. He was ordained to the Priesthood on December 20, 1961, at St. Peter Basilica in Rome for the Diocese of Lansing, where he served in his earliest pastoral assignments. During his tenure as an Associate Pastor at St. Joseph Parish, Kalamazoo, Pope Saint Paul VI established the Diocese of Kalamazoo in July 21, 1971, and Father O’Leary became one of the first priests for the new Diocese. He served as Pastor for many of the Parishes in the Diocese (see Priestly Assignments below) and provided pastoral care for the people of St. Ambrose Parish, Parchment, for 16 years, until he retired and became a Senior Priest in 2020.
“For many, Fr. Jim will always be known for his incredible curious mind, his thirst for knowledge as well as his sense of humor and sharp wit,” said Bishop Paul J. Bradley. “Even more notable was Father’s unwavering love of the Gospel, and his deep devotion to all the Faithful he served throughout his 61 years as a priest.”
In addition to his ministry in the parishes, Fr. O’Leary served as a member of the Diocesan Presbyteral Council and the Board of Consultors and was appointed Vicar for Priests (1996-2001).
Father O’Leary is survived by his brother, David and sister, Eileen.
FUNERAL SERVICES Wednesday, February 8: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St. Ambrose Parish, Parchment Reception of the Body at 3 pm Visitation, 3-8 p.m. Vigil Prayer Service 7:30 pm Thursday, February 9,: Lying in State / Visitation in the Narthex 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., St. Augustine Cathedral, Kalamazoo
Mass of Christian Burial, St. Augustine Cathedral, 10 a.m. with Most Rev. Paul Bradley and concelebrating priests
Burial at Mt Olivet Cemetery, Kalamazoo immediately after the Mass. Luncheon after the burial will be held at St. Ambrose Parish, Parchment.
Rev. James O’Leary Priestly Assignments:
Diocese of Lansing 1962-1965 Associate Holy Redeemer Parish, Flint 1965-1969 Associate St. Paul Parish, Owosso 1969-1970 Associate St. Augustine Parish, Kalamazoo 1970-1972 Associate St. Joseph Parish, St. Joseph
Diocese of Kalamazoo 1972-1975 Pastor Sacred Heart Parish, Bangor 1975-1981 Pastor St. Thomas More, Kalamazoo 1981-1983 Pastor Holy Angels Parish, Sturgis 1983-1983 Associate Pastor St. Joseph Parish, Kalamazoo 1983-1993 Pastor Our Lady of Fatima Mission Parish, Union City 1983-1993 Pastor St. Charles Borromeo Pastor, Coldwater 1993-2004 Pastor St. Joseph Parish, Battle Creek 2004-2007 Pastor St. Ambrose Parish, Delton & Our Lady of Great Oak Mission Parish, Lacey 2004-2020 Pastor St. Ambrose Parish, Parchment
