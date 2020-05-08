THEOLOGY OF THE BODY VIRTUAL CONFERENCE MAY 8-10, 2020

Where do I come from and where am I going? The world is starving for these answers.
We are living in a time of profound crisis in the Church. That crisis is of a sexual nature. We don’t understand in the modern world anymore what it means that God made us male and female. We live in a world that is compelling us by law to say that the body and the difference between man and woman is essentially meaningless.
St. John Paul II could see this crisis coming and gave the world the Theology of the Body. Our bodies are theological because, in understanding them, we understand God. St. John Paul II's passionate search for this truth sparked what is now the fastest growing movement in the Church because it provides answers for these deepest longings of our hearts. In this glorious vision of what it means to be male and female, Theology of the Body provides a road map to the fulfillment, peace, hope and joy for which we are made.
Hosted by Theology of the Body Institute, the TOB Virtual Conference May 8-10 will feature dozens of prominent speakers and artists who will share their "ache" and joy with you — showing how Theology of the Body applies to everyday life, how it will transform your prayer life, how it can bring healing of the deepest wounds in yourself and with others, and how it will bring your Catholic faith alive in new and brilliant ways.REGISTER here: https://www.tobvirtualconference.com/free-pass