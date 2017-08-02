Discovering Our Deepest Desire – new session begins September 6th

by Socorro Truchan

Listen to what some couples are saying about D.O.D.D. “I gained more than I expected. I/we have a lot of tools to help our marriage grow and strengthen” and “I liked the emphasis of taking personal responsibility for making a marriage strong; instead of the blame game” and “I feel I have a lot of practice to do to change the patterns and will need to be patient with my spouse as we move forward in our sacramental life of marriage. Thank you all!” Register online : http://www.diokzoo.org/marriage-enrichment