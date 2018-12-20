DISCOVERING OUR DEEPEST DESIRE marriage enrichment series begins March 5, 2019

by Socorro Truchan

DISCOVERING OUR DEEPEST DESIRE

new sessions begin March 5, 2019

The DODD marriage enrichment series has been very well received by many married couples in the Diocese of Kalamazoo. Some comments from couples participating in the 12-week series help to emphasize the importance of providing these marriage enrichment opportunities in every parish. Some comments are: “I gained more than I expected. I/we have a lot of tools to help our marriage grow and strengthen” and “I liked the emphasis of taking personal responsibility for making a marriage strong; instead of the blame game” and “I feel I have a lot of practice to do to change the patterns and will need to be patient with my spouse as we move forward in our sacramental life of marriage. Thank you all!”

Sessions will be held at St. Monica (Community Bldg), Kalamazoo, every Tuesday, starting March 5, 6:30 - 8:30pm. Cost for materials is $30 per couple. Register online: https://www.diokzoo.org/marriage-enrichment. For info call Keith & Hope Marotti at 269-353-1213 or Socorro Truchan at 903- 0199. Limited to 12 couples. So, REGISTER EARLY, please!