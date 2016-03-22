Discovering Our Deepest Desire

by Socorro Truchan

What is at the root of this deepest desire to know your spouse? This deep desire, at its very root, is not simply about seeing another person more deeply but, ultimately, it is how we discover our Creator, for whom all of us long for the most. Find out how to enrich and strengthen marriages (yours included...)



(D.O.D.D.) is about strengthening marriages, and about becoming Marriage-Building parishes that provide marriage support and encouragement to all married couples. The title of the D.O.D.D. curriculum comes from St. Augustine who said, “The deepest desire of every human heart is to be seen and to see another in this same way.” This golden thread that runs throughout the program is the impetus that drives home the importance of strengthening our marital commitment to our spouse.This time is intended for married couples, parish staff, priests, deacons and wives, and all those who work with married couples.

Unit 1: Understanding (Friday Evening) 6pm – 9:30pm

Session 1) Intro to the Deepest Desire - The Purpose of Covenant and Marriage for this earthly journey

Session 2) Delving into Differences- The Challenges and Beauty of Our Differences

Session 3) The Deadly Divide - When Sinful Natures cause the Heart to Hide or Deceive

Session 4) The Heart of the Matter - Rediscovering your Spouse and getting back to the "Know"



Unit 2: Healing and Rebuilding (Saturday Morning) 8:30am – 12pm

Session 5) The Sacrifice for Love – Apologizing, Forgiveness and Letting go

Session 6) Finding Common Ground – Bridging the Differences

Session 7) Healing and Rebuilding Trust - How to Rebuild from any Damage done

Session 8) Recommitting to our Covenant – Strengthening the Promise We Made



Unit 3: Strengthening and Modeling (Saturday Afternoon) 1pm – 4:30pm

Session 9)Good Stewards of our Resources – Managing Our Time, Talent, & Treasure

Session 10)The “One-Flesh-Union” Gift – God’s Design for our Sexual Union

Session 11)Faith and Family – Staying United and Building a Strong Family Culture

Session 12)Our Plan for Daily Success – Building Mentorship and Ongoing Marriage Strengthening

DATE: June 3 - 4, 2016

LOCATION: Transformations Retreat Center (3427 Gull Road

Kalamazoo, MI 49048)

COST: $30 per person or $50 per couple (Both names are required: husband and wife)

NOTE: Ticket price includes materials and Saturday lunch

REGISTER via EVENTBRITE at: https://goo.gl/Ab1sY0

QUESTIONS: Call Jane Bodway at 269-903-0147



