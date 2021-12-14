Disaster Relief Support Sought for Tornado Survivors

As we witness the unfolding tragedy of the terrible destruction left by last weekend’s tornadoes which ripped through the South and Midwestern United States, especially Kentucky, our hearts go out to those who have been so severely impacted with loss of life, homes, businesses, and churches. While we continue to ask God to strengthen and comfort all who have been affected, we also heed the call to reach out in Christ-like love and charity to offer our financial help to those in great need.
Bishop Bradley is urging all Catholics and all people of good will to pray for all those impacted by these devastating events and to prayerfully consider financial assistance to those in need by supporting the disaster relief efforts of Catholic Charities USA. For more information and to donate online visit: www.catholiccharities.us/campaign/ccusa-disaster-relief/c353051.