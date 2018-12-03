Diocese to hold Memorial Mass for Bishop Morlino on December 15 2018

The Diocese of Kalamazoo plans Memorial Mass for Bishop Robert C. Morlino KALAMAZOO, Mich.: (November 30, 2018): The Diocese of Kalamazoo announced plans today for a Memorial Mass for Bishop Robert C. Morlino, Diocese of Madison (Wisc.). Bishop Morlino passed away suddenly on November 24, 2018. Bishop Morlino was ordained a priest for the Society of Jesus in 1974. After a number of years as an educator, he became a priest for the Diocese in Kalamazoo in 1981. Bishop Morlino served in a number of parishes, as rector of St. Augustine Cathedral and also as Vicar for Spiritual Development, Moderator of the Curia, and Promoter of Justice in the Diocesan Tribunal. He left the Diocese in 1999 when he was named the Bishop for the Diocese of Helena (Mont.) and then later, in 2003, was named Bishop of the Diocese of Madison (full biographical information is found
here).
The Memorial Mass for Bishop Morlino will be held
Saturday, December 15th at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral, Kalamazoo. The Most Reverend Paul J. Bradley will preside and Rev. John Fleckenstein, pastor, St. Philip Parish, Battle Creek, will be the homilist. A reception will be held immediately following the Mass in the Rectory Hall of St. Augustine Cathedral.
In a previously released statement Bishop Bradley recognized Bishop Morlino’s contribution to the Diocese. He said, “The Diocese benefited greatly from his pastoral talents and we join our prayers with the Faithful of the Diocese of Madison. As people of faith, while we mourn the loss of our great friend and Shepherd, we can take comfort that Bishop Morlino has entered into eternal life as is promised to all of us who place our faith and trust in God.”