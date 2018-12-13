Diocese statement on Rev. Stanley Witek

KALAMAZOO, Mich.: (December 13, 2018): The Diocese of Kalamazoo has announced the following:
Rev. Stanley Witek has been released from active ministry in the Diocese of Kalamazoo effective immediately. Fr. Witek, an incardinated priest of the Diocese of Gary (Ind.), had been on temporary leave from his pastoral assignment at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Portage, pending the investigation of allegations of inappropriate behavior toward adult women. The allegations do not involve abuse against minors. The Diocese conducted an investigation into these allegations and determined that they were credible. In light of these findings, the decision has been made to release Fr. Witek from his pastoral ministry within the Diocese of Kalamazoo. These findings have been reported to both the Office of the Michigan Attorney General and the Diocese of Gary (Ind.). As much as the Diocese would like to provide further information, we will not be making any further statements regarding Fr. Witek at this time, on the advice of counsel and consistent with our commitment to fully cooperate with the ongoing Attorney General’s investigation.
Fr. Witek has served in the Diocese since 2001.
The Diocese of Kalamazoo encourages individuals to report clergy sexual abuse of minors and adults – no matter when the abuse occurred. If abuse by anyone connected to the Church is suspected, please also contact the Diocesan Sexual Abuse Report line at
(877) 802-0115.