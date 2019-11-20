Diocese releases statement regarding Father Brian Stanley

November 20, 2019 (Kalamazoo, Mich.): The Diocese of Kalamazoo released the following statement regarding Rev. Brian Stanley. “The Diocese of Kalamazoo learned this afternoon that Fr. Brian Stanley, who has been and remains on administrative leave from active ministry since January of 2017, pleaded guilty to one felony count of Attempted False Imprisonment. The incident referenced was reported to the Diocese in 2013, and was promptly reported to Child Protective Services, which referred the matter to the Otsego Police Department for investigation. We continue to cooperate with the Office of the Attorney General of the State of Michigan throughout its ongoing investigation. We continue to pray for all victims and remain steadfast in our commitment to promote greater protection and safeguards of all people, particularly for children and vulnerable adults.