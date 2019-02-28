Diocese releases statement on the planned deconstruction of the Nazareth Motherhouse

Diocese releases statement on the plans to deconstruct the Nazareth Motherhouse
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (February 28, 2019) – The Diocese of Kalamazoo released the following statement regarding the impending deconstruction of the Nazareth Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Joseph:
“The decision by the Leadership of the Congregation of Sisters of St. Joseph, to move forward with the deconstruction of the former Motherhouse on Nazareth property, including the revered Holy Family Chapel, is disappointing. It was the hope of Bishop Bradley and Diocesan leadership from the very beginning of our discussions with the Sisters’ Leadership to reach a different outcome for this important matter.
“These discussions, which began in earnest more than two years ago when we learned of the Congregation’s proposed plans, sought to find an alternative solution to retain this sacred part of our local Church history. Our proposed solution included repurposing the buildings and the property for social service ministries, spearheaded by our local Catholic Charities, and other important ministries to advance the Church’s mission in the Diocese of Kalamazoo. We are particularly saddened that this deconstruction will include the Holy Family Chapel as well as the displacement of the many sacred relics and other religious artifacts currently housed there.
“Even in light of this plan, the Diocese of Kalamazoo remains open and willing to assist with alternative solutions to deconstruction. At the same time, we are steadfast in our commitment to support the local Sisters living in the newly-built facility on the Nazareth property, and we are ever grateful for their generous contributions to the growth and enrichment of so many people in our Diocese over these last 130 years.”