Diocese releases statement on indictment of former employee

The Diocese of Kalamazoo released the following statement regarding the federal indictment on the charges of wire fraud against its former employee.
“This past March when diocesan officials discovered evidence of potential fraudulent activity, we dismissed the employee and immediately alerted local law enforcement and began distributing notice of this to outlets that reach potential affected parties. Additionally, we alerted the public through our
April 18th news release so we could heighten awareness to those individuals who may have been negatively impacted.
“We are grateful for the diligence of both the Kalamazoo Public Safety Department as well as Homeland Security.
“The Diocese of Kalamazoo has a long-standing commitment to assist immigrants seeking a legal pathway to citizenship through its Immigration Assistance Program. The Diocese stands ready to assist in finding just and equitable resolutions for the victims of fraud in this matter.”