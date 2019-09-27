Diocese of Kalamazoo Statement - Sept. 27, 2019

The Diocese of Kalamazoo released the following statement today regarding the Diocese of Lansing’s announcement:
Today, the Diocese of Lansing published a list of the names of priests with credible allegations of inappropriate conduct with minors. Some of those named served in parishes that are now part of this Diocese, which was established on July 21, 1971. For more information, please see the website of the Diocese of Lansing [www.dioceseoflansing.org]. Anyone with information concerning misconduct is encouraged to call the reporting number of the Michigan Attorney General’s Office at (844) 324-3374.