Diocese of Kalamazoo Responds to Attorney General Announcement
KALAMAZOO, Michigan: (May 24, 2019): Following is a statement from the Diocese of Kalamazoo after charges brought forward today by the Michigan Attorney General’s office:
“The Diocese of Kalamazoo learned today that a former visiting priest from the Archeparchy of Kottayam, India, of the Syro-Malabar Church, who served in the diocese in the early 1970s for one year, was charged by the Michigan Attorney General. We have fully cooperated with this ongoing investigation and will continue to do so. We encourage anyone with information related to misconduct to call the Attorney General’s reporting number at 844.324.3374.
“As a Church, we continue to unite in our prayers for all survivors. We remain steadfast in our commitment to promote greater protection and safeguards of all people.”