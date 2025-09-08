Diocese of Kalamazoo Announces newly revised Policy for the Protection of Children and Youth

September 8, 2025 (Kalamazoo, MI) — The Diocese of Kalamazoo has announced the release of its newly revised Policy for the Protection of Children and Youth. This policy replaces all previous editions and establishes updated safeguards, standards, and procedures for protecting children and youth across diocesan parishes, schools, and Catholic ministries. In April of 2024, the Diocese of Kalamazoo released its list of individuals disqualified from working with children and youth. At the same time Bishop Lohse announced a thorough review and updating of all policies protecting children and youth. “The protection of children and youth is a sacred trust given to us all by God, and is of utmost importance to clergy, religious, and laity of the Diocese of Kalamazoo,” said Bishop Lohse. “Together, we will work for that day when children everywhere across the whole of society are safe and protected.” The revised policy provides comprehensive prevention requirements, mandatory reporting procedures, and pastoral care commitments. Among its key updates are enhanced screening processes, rules for events and activities involving children and youth and clear articulation of mandatory reporting procedures. Additionally, the policy affirms the Diocese of Kalamazoo’s commitment to healing and transparency. The updated policy is the result of a comprehensive review and was conducted in collaboration with clergy, diocesan and parish staff, legal counsel, and the diocesan Review Board, which approved the policy in June 2025. Training and information sessions will be conducted beginning in September for priests, deacons, parish staff, Catholic Charities staff, and safe environment coordinators. For more information and resources visit diokzoo.org/protect.