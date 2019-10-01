Diocese expresses disappointment in Gov Whitmer vetoed line item budget cuts

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (October 1, 2019) – The Diocese of Kalamazoo released the following statement expressing disappointment in Gov. Whitmer’s vetoed line-item budget cuts dramatically impacting outreach services to pregnant women in need as well as nonpublic schools.
We are disheartened by Gov. Whitmer’s drastic line-item vetoes to the proposed State Budget which negatively impact our ability to serve women-in-need. Each year, our Catholic Charities Diocese of Kalamazoo agency, Caring Network, serves more than 300 pregnant teens and women and their families through a variety of free services including personalized case management, referrals, material support, parenting and pregnancy education classes, and limited transitional housing.
Catholic Charities Executive Director, Dr. Don Bouchard, noted that the cuts are likely to immediately impact the agency’s Caring Network services.
“The funding cuts could severely impact our ability to offer the same level of service to those who seek our assistance through our Caring Network agency,” said Dr. Bouchard. “Sadly, this occurs on the first day that we, as a Catholic community, celebrate Respect Life month.”
Additionally, the diocese expressed disappointment in the cuts to the budget that allowed for reimbursement to nonpublic schools for complying with health and safety mandates from the State of Michigan. The 21 Catholic schools currently cover these costs within school budgets; those costs range anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars to fulfill the state-mandated policies.
“We continue to be hopeful as this matter is before the Michigan Supreme Court,” noted Margaret Erich, Superintendent for the Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Kalamazoo.
For more information on the work of Caring Network, please visit
www.ccdok.org.