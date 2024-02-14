Diocese announces upcoming retirement of long-time superintendent, Margaret Erich
KALAMAZOO, Mich.: (February 14, 2024): The Diocese of Kalamazoo has announced that Mrs. Margaret Erich will retire her position as Executive Director of Catholic Education and Superintendent of the Office of Schools effective June 30, 2024. Margaret has a devoted history of serving Catholic education in the diocese beginning with her role as a teacher and later as a principal for both St. Mary Elementary School, Kalamazoo and St. Monica Elementary School, Kalamazoo.
Margaret has laudably served the Diocese of Kalamazoo beginning with her appointment as Assistant Superintendent in 2000 by Bishop James A. Murray. She was later appointed Superintendent in January 2007. Bishop Paul J. Bradley appointed her Executive Director of Catholic Education in 2009.
Margaret’s excellence as an educator, administrator and leader has earned her national recognition. She was honored with the NCEA (National Catholic Education Assn) Presidential Award for Outstanding Service to Catholic Education and the Ivan E. Zylstra Award from the Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools (MANS) for her significant contributions.
During her 24 years of service in the diocesan office, Margaret has been responsible for the creation of the St. Thomas Scholarship Awards for high school seniors; expanded professional development for administrators, educators, and staff; and enhanced Catholic school curriculum. In addition, under Margaret’s leadership, the 21 Catholic Schools administrators have strengthened their collaboration in all areas of school management. A search committee is in the process of being established. For more information on the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Kalamazoo, visit: https://catholicschools.diokzoo.org/schools