Diocese announces pastoral appointments effective September 1 2025

KALAMAZOO, MI (August 5, 2025): Bishop Edward M. Lohse has made the following pastoral appointments:
APPOINTED as Pastor: The Reverend James Adams has been appointed Pastor of St. Mary’s Assumption Parish in Bronson with St. Barbara in Colon and Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Coldwater with Our Lady of Fatima in Union City, effective September 1, 2025, and continuing until June 30, 2031.
The Reverend Christopher Derda has been appointed Pastor of St. Mary’s Visitation Parish, Byron Center and St. Stanislaus Parish, Dorr with Sacred Heart in Watson, effective September 1, 2025, and continuing until June 30, 2031
The Reverend Daniel Hyman has been appointed Pastor of St. Monica Parish in Kalamazoo, effective September 1, 2025, and continuing until June 30, 2031.
The Reverend Monsignor Michael Osborn has been appointed Pastor of St. Ann Parish in Augusta, effective September 1, 2025, and continuing until June 30, 2031, and also appointed to part-time duties as Chancellor, effective September 1, 2025, ad nutum episcopi.
The Reverend David Pinto has been appointed Pastor of St. Mary Parish in Paw Paw with St. Jude in Gobles, effective September 1, 2025, and continuing until June 30, 2031 as Parochial Vicar:
The Reverend Al Jorgensen has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Mary’s Visitation Parish, Byron Center and St. Stanislaus Parish in Dorr with residence in Dorr, effective September 1, 2025, until further notice. The Reverend Thomas McNally has been reappointed Parochial Vicar of St. Monica Parish in Kalamazoo, effective September 1, 2025, continuing until June 30, 2028, with all other assignments remaining the same.
to Diocesan Administration: The Reverend Robert Creagan has been appointed Diocesan Archivist, effective September 1, 2025, ad nutum episcopi.