Diocese Announces Annual Priest Assignments

The Most Rev. Paul J. Bradley has made the following new assignments for priests which are effective July 1, 2019 except where noted.
SPECIAL ASSIGNMENTS: Very Rev. Fabio Garzón, V.F., in addition to his pastoral assignments as Pastor, St. Peter Parish (Douglas), San Felipe de Jesus Parish (Fennville), and St. Basil Parish (South Haven) Collaborative, and Dean of the Northern Deanery, has been appointed Vicar for Religious for the Diocese. In this role, Fr. Garzón will work with all of the Consecrated Religious Communities in the Diocese, primarily with the Sisters from Latin America, particularly the Missionary Servants of the Divine Spirit from La Ceja, Colombia, and the Sister Servants of the Holy Face from Nicaragua, who begin their apostolate in the Diocese this summer. Fr. Garzón assumes these additional responsibilities as he remains in his current pastoral assignments as Pastor and Dean.
Rev. José Háro, Parochial Vicar, St. Joseph Parish (Battle Creek), has been appointed full-time Director of Vocations for the Diocese.
Msgr. Michael Osborn, Rector, St. Augustine Cathedral (Kalamazoo), concludes his pastoral assignment at the Parish on September 1, 2019. Msgr. Osborn remains full-time as Vicar General, Moderator of the Curia/General Secretary, Director of Priestly Formation, and Promoter of Justice for the Diocese.
Rev. Kenneth Schmidt, Pastor, St. Catherine of Siena Parish (Portage), has been appointed to the newly created full-time position of Advocate for Priestly Ministry and Support. In this new role, Fr. Schmidt will be primarily responsible for ongoing clergy formation, development, growth, and care, as well as support and challenge throughout the priests’ years of active ministry, as well as when they are inactive or ill. The Advocate will also assist in addressing particular needs and challenges, both in ministry and personally.
PASTOR Rev. James Adams, currently in residence at St. Augustine Cathedral (Kalamazoo), has been appointed Pastor
in solidum of the Collaborative of St. Joseph Parish (St. Joseph), SS. John and Bernard Parish (Benton Harbor), and St. Joseph Parish (Watervliet). Fr. Adams will begin his assignment August 1, 2019.
Very Rev. Robert Creagan, V.F., Pastor of the Collaborative of St. Joseph Parish (St. Joseph), SS. John and Bernard Parish (Benton Harbor), and St. Joseph Parish (Watervliet), Dean of the Western Deanery, and Vicar for Clergy, has been appointed Rector, St. Augustine Cathedral (Kalamazoo). Fr. Creagan, who will take a brief sabbatical this summer, will begin his assignment September 1, 2019.
Rev. Daniel Hyman, Pastor, St. Thomas More Student Parish (Kalamazoo), has been appointed Pastor of the Parish Collaborative of St. Charles Borromeo Parish (Coldwater), St. Mary’s Assumption Parish (Bronson), and Our Lady of Fatima Parish (Union City).
Rev. Thomas McNally, Vice Rector, St. Augustine Cathedral (Kalamazoo), Director of Vocations, and Chaplain/Spiritual Moderator at Hackett Catholic Prep (Kalamazoo), has been appointed Pastor and Moderator
in solidum of the Parish Collaborative of St. Joseph Parish (St. Joseph), SS. John and Bernard Parish (Benton Harbor), and St. Joseph Parish (Watervliet). Fr. McNally will conclude his assignments as Director of Vocations and Chaplain/Spiritual Moderator at Hackett Catholic Prep, and will begin his assignment July 15, 2019.
Rev. Paul Redmond, Parochial Vicar of the Collaborative of St. Charles Borromeo Parish (Coldwater), St. Mary’s Assumption Parish (Bronson), and Our Lady of Fatima Parish (Union City), has been appointed Pastor, St. Thomas More Student Parish (Kalamazoo).
Very Rev. Mark Vyverman, V.F., Pastor of the Parish Collaborative of St. Charles Borromeo Parish (Coldwater), St. Mary’s Assumption Parish (Bronson), and Our Lady of Fatima Parish (Union City), and Dean of the Eastern Deanery, has been appointed Pastor, St. Catherine of Siena Parish (Portage).
PAROCHIAL VICAR Rev. Benjamin Huynh, Parochial Vicar of the Collaborative of St. Joseph Parish (St. Joseph), SS. John and Bernard Parish (Benton Harbor), and St. Joseph Parish (Watervliet), has been named Parochial Vicar, St. Catherine of Siena Parish (Portage).
Rev. Jeffrey Hanley, returning from Rome in June, having completed graduate studies for a Licentiate in Canon Law, has been appointed Parochial Vicar, St. Catherine of Siena Parish (Portage), as well as Chaplain/Spiritual Moderator, Hackett Catholic Prep (Kalamazoo), as well as an Official of the Diocesan Tribunal. He will begin his assignment July 15, 2019.
Rev. Basker Lopez, MSFS, Parochial Vicar, St. Catherine of Siena Parish (Portage) has been appointed Parochial Vicar of the Collaborative of St. Charles Borromeo Parish (Coldwater), St. Mary’s Assumption Parish (Bronson), and Our Lady of Fatima Parish (Union City).
Rev. Maximilian Nightingale, returning from Rome in June, having completed graduate studies for a Licentiate in Canon Law, has been appointed Parochial Vicar, St. Joseph Parish (Kalamazoo) and Chaplain of St. Monica Elementary School (Kalamazoo), as well as an Official of the Diocesan Tribunal. Fr. Nightingale will begin his assignment July 15, 2019.
Rev. Andrew Raczkowski, Parochial Vicar, St. Joseph Parish (Kalamazoo), has been appointed Parochial Vicar, St. Joseph Parish (Battle Creek) and St. Jerome Parish (Battle Creek). Fr. Raczkowski has also been appointed Chaplain/Spiritual Moderator for St. Philip Catholic Central High School, and St. Joseph Elementary and Middle Schools.
Rev. John Tuyen Tran, Temporary Administrator of the Collaborative of Holy Maternity of Mary Parish (Dowagiac), Holy Family Parish (Decatur), and Sacred Heart Parish (Silver Creek) has been appointed Parochial Vicar of the Collaborative of St. Charles Borromeo Parish (Coldwater), St. Mary’s Assumption Parish (Bronson), and Our Lady of Fatima Parish (Union City).
RETIREMENT: Rev. Kevin Covert, Chaplain to the Ascension Borgess Hospital system, and in residence at St. Ambrose Parish (Parchment), will conclude his pastoral assignment and transition to Senior Priest status, effective May 31, 2019. Fr. Covert has been granted permission to enter into retirement in order to assist in the care of his mother.
NEW TO THE DIOCESE: Rev. Russell Homic, a priest of the Diocese of Sioux Falls, and Pastor of three Parishes, begins his pastoral ministry with the Diocese. Originally from Hamtramck, Mich., Fr. Homic will be closer to his family who are living in the Kalamazoo area. Fr. Homic has been appointed Administrator of the Parish Collaborative of Holy Maternity of Mary (Dowagiac), Holy Family (Decatur) and Sacred Heart of Mary (Silver Creek), and will begin his pastoral assignment with the Diocese on July 15, 2019.
CONCLUSION OF TEMPORARY PASTORAL ASSIGNMENT: Rev. Alberto Bondy, in residence at St. Joseph Parish (St. Joseph), concludes his temporary pastoral ministry within the Diocese, and will be returning to his home in the Archdiocese of Detroit to receive a new pastoral assignment.