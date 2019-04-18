Diocese alerts public to suspected financial fraud related to immigration services

The Diocese of Kalamazoo is alerting the public to possible fraudulent representation by a former employee accepting financial compensation for facilitating immigration services. Diocesan officials are working closely with local law enforcement authorities in the investigation as well as in identifying anyone who may have paid for immigration services that were not rendered to them.
Anyone wishing to utilize the Immigration Assistance Program of the Diocese of Kalamazoo should do so by contacting the office directly at 269-385-1019 or coming during office hours which are listed below. Immigration services offered by the Diocese are only available at the main office, 219 W. Westnedge Ave., Kalamazoo, Mich. Diocesan officials will never offer to meet potential clients at their home or any other public place. Please note that Immigration Assistance Program services previously offered by the Diocese at the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in Hartford have been suspended.
Immigration Assistance Program Office Hours: Open Consultations Monday – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday through Friday – by appointment only during office hours
Diócesis alertando al público sobre presunto fraude financial relacionado a servicios de inmigración
La Diócesis de Kalamazoo está alertando al público sobre la posible representación fraudulenta de un ex empleado que acepta una compensación financiera por facilitar los servicios de inmigración. Oficiales de la diócesis están trabajando estrechamente con las autoridades locales en la investigación y para identificar personas quien quizás ha pagado por servicios que no fueron rendidos.
Personas que quieren utilizar el Programa de Asistencia de Inmigración de la Diócesis de Kalamazoo debe hacerlo por llamar la oficina directamente al 269-385-1019 o venir durante las horas de la oficina aquí abajo. Servicios inmigrantes se ofrecen por la diócesis solamente en la oficina principal, 219 N Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo, Mich. Oficiales de la diócesis nunca ofrecerán para juntar clientes potenciales en sus casas o en otros lugares públicos. Tenga en cuenta que servicios del Programa de Asistencia de Inmigración que fueron ofrecidos en el pasado por la diócesis en el Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos en Hartford han sido suspendidos.
Horas del Programa de Asistencia de Inmigración: Consultas abiertas: Lunes 9am a 4pm
Martes a Viernes: solamente con cita 9-4