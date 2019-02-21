Diocese affirms cooperation in Attorney General investigation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (February 21, 2019) – The Diocese of Kalamazoo has released the following statement following in regards to the Michigan Attorney General’s investigation of the seven dioceses in Michigan’s handling of clergy abuse cases.
“The Diocese of Kalamazoo continues to cooperate with the Michigan Attorney General’s investigation involving the handling of clergy sex abuse cases in the seven dioceses in the state. We offer our prayers for all survivors of abuse. We encourage, once again, anyone who has any information of suspected abuse connected to the Church to contact the office of the Michigan Attorney General Investigation hotline at 844-324-3374.”