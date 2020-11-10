Diocesan statement on Vatican's Report on former Cardinal McCarrick

November 10, 2020 (Kalamazoo, Mich.): The Diocese of Kalamazoo released the following statement from Bishop Paul J. Bradley regarding the Vatican report on the investigation of former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.
“As we receive the Vatican’s report on its investigation into former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, and try to understand all that it contains, we confront once again the tragedy of sin’s devastating impact even on those within the hierarchy of the Church. I reaffirm my request for all of us to unite together in prayer especially for those who are survivors of clergy sexual abuse. Let us continue our diligent efforts to do everything we can to protect all God’s children and to root out the evil and sin of sexual abuse, especially among those raised to ordained ministry. In our diocese we continue to train and background check all our volunteers, more than 15,000 to date, since the adoption of the Charter for the Protection of Young People. We remain undeterred in our efforts even in the face of the pandemic and offer those trainings online. We continue to encourage anyone with information to contact the Michigan Attorney General’s hotline number: 844-324-3374.
“I join with the Catholic community as we mourn the sin that infects even people of such high profile in the Church, and the many other problems that have been revealed in the report that will cause us grief. However we must grieve with hope, always returning to Jesus’ mission in which He has called us to share. These are the moments when we need to refocus on the meaning of our faith in our Savior who through His glorious Resurrection---won victory for all of us. May we continue, even in the face of collective heartache at our human failings, to find solace in the eternal Truths of Jesus, which His Church proclaims.”