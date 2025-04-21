Diocesan Statement on the death of Pope Francis

Bishop Edward M. Lohse has released the following statement following the news regarding Pope Francis’ passing into eternal life:
“I join with all of the faithful in the Diocese of Kalamazoo in offering prayers for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis. His impact on the Catholic Church during the twelve years of his pontificate has been immense. While we personally mourn his loss among us, we place our hope in the promise of eternal life, a hope which – as Pope Francis reminded us so many times – does not disappoint. Christ is truly risen.
“Pope Francis will be known for calling the Church to reach out actively to our brothers and sisters who live ‘in the periphery’, as he was accustomed to say. He will be remembered for his teaching, especially his four encyclicals including Laudato Sì and his concern for our common home, but most especially I think that he will be remembered for his compassion toward those who find themselves struggling with life or faith or hope.
“We were fortunate in this country to experience his 2015 Apostolic Visit to the United States, with his addresses both to Congress and the United Nations and his presence during the World Meeting of Families. During my years working in Rome, whenever I had the privilege to see or hear Pope Francis in person, his warmth and compassion and fidelity to the faith always came through clearly.
“During these days of mourning in which we find our strength in the Easter message of resurrection and new life, I invite all people of good will to join us in prayer, asking God to welcome Pope Francis into the Heavenly Kingdom and giving thanks for the graces of his pontificate."