DIOCESAN 50th WEDDING ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

A special Mass for couples of the Diocese of Kalamazoo who are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversaries in 2019 will be held on
Sunday, October 2nd, 2019, at 2:00 pm at St. Augustine Cathedral in Kalamazoo. Couples celebrating their 50th Anniversary any time in 2019 are asked to contact their parish office rectory so that their names can be submitted for a personal invitation from +Bishop Bradley to participate in this celebration. You may also register the couples online
here. Invitations will be mailed in August.