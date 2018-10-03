DC Bulletin October 2018

by Socorro Truchan

The month of October is dedicated to the Holy Rosary. The Memorial of Our Lady of the Rosary is celebrated on October 7. October falls during the liturgical season known as Ordinary Time, which is represented by the liturgical color green.

The purpose of the rosary is to help us meditate on the great mysteries of our salvation. The main focus is on Jesus - his birth, life, death, and resurrection. Pray it often or daily...on your way to school, to work. Pray it alone. Pray it with your spouse. Pray it with your family, your friends..

