CSGK announces appointment of acting (interim) President KALAMAZOO, MI (March 12, 2026): The Catholic Schools of Greater Kalamazoo (CSGK) has announced the appointment of a part-time acting president in its organizational structure to serve in an interim capacity during this transitional period. The CSGK Members, with the concurrence of Bishop Lohse, have appointed the Reverend John Fleckenstein as part-time interim president. The appointment is effective immediately until September 1, 2026, while a search is conducted for the full-time permanent president. During this time, Father Fleckenstein retains his other assignments as pastor and as the Episcopal Delegate for Christian Formation. Father Fleckenstein will assist on a part-time basis with daily operations and management of the CSGK school system. He will help facilitate its transition to the new governance structure as well as gain valuable experience to bring back to the recently announced task force which is exploring a strategic vision and long-term plan for Catholic School education in the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor area. In this way, both CSGK and the task force for the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor area stand to benefit from Father Fleckenstein’s appointment as part-time interim president.