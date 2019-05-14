CONGRATULATIONS to the finalists for "The Missionary Family" Student Contest

Our Lady of the Lake (Edwardsburg – Kalamazoo Diocese)
St. Monica Parish (Kalamazoo Diocese)
St. Mary Catholic School (Sault Ste. Marie, MI)
Chiquitos Bilingual Montessori (school in the Archdiocese of Detroit)
Student awards:
Division I –
WRITING –
1st PLACE
Emmalee Alexander – 6
th grade student from St. Mary Catholic School (Sault Ste. Marie, MI) - “My Missionary Family”
NOTE: Emmalee will receive a $100 check and a 1st Place Award Certificate signed by +Bishop Paul Bradley.
This year we also have
HONORABLE MENTION awards as follows:
Nolan Cultice – 4th grade student from Our Lady of the Lake Religious Education Program - “Missionary Family” - Division I – WRITING
Rachael E. Joseph – 6th grade homeschooled student from St. Monica Parish – “The First Missionary Family” - Division I – WRITING
Dracyn Foster – 4th grade student from St. Charles Borromeo School/Parish – “Gospel” - Division I – WRITING
Maria Andalon - 4th grade student from St. Charles Borromeo School/Parish – “Mission” - Division I – WRITING
Braylinn Austin – 5th grade student from St. Charles Borromeo School/Parish – “Together as a Family” - Division I – ART
Tomasz Kapusniak - 4th grade student from Chiquitos Bilingual Montessori - “Family Reunion” Division I – ART
Antonella Kaminskas - 4th grade student from Chiquitos Bilingual Montessori - “Help the World” Division I – ART
Sophia Bush - 6th grade student from St. Mary Catholic School (Sault Ste. Marie, MI) - “Everyone can be a Missionary Family” Division I - WRITING