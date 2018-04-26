CONGRATULATIONS to the finalists for "Life is a Gift" Student Contest

1st Place VIDEO – Division I (4th – 8th grades) “Life is a Gift” by Collin Campbell, Christian Ynclan & Liam Roth (5th grade), St. Augustine School, Mrs. Raelynn Stein (teacher) Honorable Mention (video – Division I) “Life is a Gift” by Evan Czuk & Kellen O’Brien (5th grade) Honorable Mention (video – Division I) “The Miracle of Life” by Alexandra, Emma, Lilly & Haley (4th grade) 1st Place ART – Division I (4th – 8th grades) “The Light of Life” by Meredith Chenier & Addison Burleigh (5th grade), St. Augustine School, Mrs. Raelynn Stein (teacher) Honorable Mention (art – Division I) “Give Love, Give Life” by Kate Van Es (4th grade), St. Augustine School, Mrs. Raelynn Stein (teacher) Honorable Mention (art – Division I) “Jesus is the Gift of Life” by Alicia Duran (4th grade), St. Augustine School, Mrs. Raelynn Stein (teacher) Honorable Mention (art – Division I) “The Importance of Life” by Emma Bartholomew (5th grade), St. Augustine School, Mrs. Raelynn Stein (teacher) Honorable Mention (art – Division I) “The Value of Life” by Sam Finley (4th grade), St. Augustine School, Mrs. Raelynn Stein (teacher) Honorable Mention (art – Division I) “If You Help Others, You Help the Lord” by Katia Sanchez (5th grade), Chiquitos Bilingual Montessori, Carmen Fernandez (teacher) 1st Place ART – Division II (9th – 12th grades) “A Gift From Above” by Ryan Olexa (12th grade), Hackett Catholic Prep. School, Mrs. Stemski (teacher) Honorable Mention (writing – Division I) “What God Has Given Me” by Sophia Andalon, (8th grade), St. Charles Borromeo School, Mr. Paradine (teacher) 1st Place WRITING – Division I (4th – 8th grades) “Speak up for Life” by Christopher Kiekhaefer (6th grade), St. Mary’s Catholic School – Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Jamie Formolo (teacher) School with most entries: St. Charles Borromeo, Clearwater – Brenda Mescher, Principal Honorable Mention (school): Lake Michigan Catholic School (St. Joseph, MI) - Mrs. Mary Dudding (teacher)

In a few weeks, the students will receive their awards (via their schools/teachers). It is a joy to be able to witness to our Catholic faith and love for God, through the eyes and expressions of the gifted youth in our midst. God bless!