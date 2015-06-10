Congratulations to all Student Contest Winners!!!

by Socorro Truchan

Visit the diocesan website, http://www.diokzoo.org/kalamazoo-student-contest, for a full list of winners or for more details on the winners, contact Socorro at struchan@diokzoo.org

Kalamazoo and National Student Contest Winners

ART Division 1 (Grades 4-8):

1 st Place WINNER: “Alive and Filled with the Spirit” by Maxine Poage, 8 th grade, St. Monica School, Kalamazoo, MI

1 st Place WINNER: “Faith Collage” by Serena Fontecchio, 7 th grade, St. Joseph Parish, Downingtown, PA

HONORABLE MENTION: “My Family Fully Alive Praying the Rosary” by Isabelle Shea, 5 th grade, St. Margaret Parish, Otsego, MI

HONORABLE MENTION: “Faith” by Tania Lizzette Villegas, 6 th grade, St. Basil Catholic School, South Haven, MI

HONORABLE MENTION: “Mi Familia” by Joselin Yarel Reyes, 3 rd -4 th grades, Holy Angels Parish, Sturgis, MI

HONORABLE MENTION: “Family Alive” by Fernanda Garcia, 4 th grade, Holy Angels Parish, Sturgis, MI

HONORABLE MENTION: “The Family Fully Alive: Actions Spread the Message” by Xin Wei Pei (Elva), 7 th grade, The OLC School, Jersey City, NJ

HONORABLE MENTION: “My Family Fully Alive” by Chanelle Jimenez, Mother Seton School, Union City, NJ

HONORABLE MENTION: “Family that Prays Together…Stays Together” by Anita Damodar-Desloire, 5 th grade, The OLC School, Jersey City, NJ



WRITING Division 1 (Grades 4-8):

1 st Place WINNER: “My Family is Fully Alive in the Faith” by Kathryn Wertheimer, 7 th grade, St. Basil Catholic School, South Haven, MI

1 st Place WINNER: “My Faith Alive in the Arts” (poem) by Joshua Schutte, 8 th grade, Emmanuel Parish, Beaver Creek, OH

HONORABLE MENTION: “The Family Fully Alive” (poem) by Ashleigh Cotter, 7 th grade, St. Michael School, Cranford, NJ



MUSIC Division 1 (Grades 4-8):

HONORABLE MENTION: “We’re All About the Mass” by Lucy Arbanas, 7 th grade, St. Basil Catholic School, South Haven, MI

HONORABLE MENTION: “The Christian Family Fully Alive” by Scarlett Caballero, 5 th grade, Mother Seton School, Union City, NJ

HONORABLE MENTION: “Family Time = Together Time” by Michelle Pichardo, Saint Peter’s School, Belleville, NJ



VIDEO Division 1 (Grades 4-8):

1 st Place WINNER: "My Catholic Family" by Samantha Ochoa, 5 th grade, Mother Seton School, Union City, NJ

HONORABLE MENTION: “Faith in My Family” by Daniel Sanchez, 5 th grade, Mother Seton School, Union City, NJ

WRITING Division 2 (Grades 9-12):

1 st Place WINNER: “My Family Fully Alive” by Amanda Lawrence, 11 th grade, Hackett Catholic Prep, Kalamazoo, MI

1 st Place WINNER: “In Faith and Family” by Molly Schutte, 12 th grade, Emmanuel Catholic Church, Dayton, OH

HONORABLE MENTION: “Fully Alive: Fighting for the Kingdom” by Ian Poage, 11 th grade, Hackett Catholic Prep, Kalamazoo, MI

HONORABLE MENTION: “My Family Fully Alive in the Faith” by Caroline Yapp, 11 th grade, Hackett Catholic Prep, Kalamazoo, MI

HONORABLE MENTION: “My Family Fully Alive” by Matt Mancuso, 11 th grade, Hackett Catholic Prep, Kalamazoo, MI



1 st Place School/Parish Participation:

Holy Angels Parish (Religious Education Program), Sturgis

1 st Place School/Parish Participation:

St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School, Coldwater

1 st Place School/Parish Participation:

Lake Michigan Catholic Elementary, St. Joseph



