Celebrating the World Day For Grandparents and the Elderly

Pope Francis has established a World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, which will take place for the first time on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
The Catholic Grandparents Association has been at the forefront in campaigning for a greater recognition of Grandparents for their role and vocation in passing on their faith to the next generation. The announcement of a new Church-wide celebration for Grandparents and the elderly comes in answer to our prayerful request to the Holy Father Pope Francis.
Grandparents and the elderly are often overlooked, but this new day in the Universal Church calendar is a momentous achievement for Grandparents and the elderly and will hopefully reassure them that they are loved and that they are needed. It is refreshing, also, to note the renewed commitment by the Church for the Pastoral Care of the elderly, a group of people who have suffered greatly during the Covid-19 pandemic due to being isolated from family, from their faith and from many of their daily supports.
The Catholic Grandparents Association has also prepared an updated suite of resources for the celebration of the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly. These are currently available on the website www.catholicgrandparentsassociation.comand will be added to regularly between now and July 25th.