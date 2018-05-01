Catholic Committee on Scouting celebrates anniversary

Last month more than 55 Scouts and Adult Leaders were honored at the Annual Diocesan Scout Mass. This year marked the 25th Anniversary of the Catholic Committee on Scouting (CCOS) in the Diocese of Kalamazoo.



The CCOS supports five religious emblem opportunities for Girl Scouts: God is Love, I Live My Faith, Mary the First Disciple, e Spirit Alive, and Missio, that offer age appropriate encounters for girls to discover and learn the Catholic faith.



In addition to supporting these religious emblem programs, the CCOS offers an I Live My Faith weekend that affords girls in fourth through sixth grade the chance to earn this religious emblem in community with other girls and Troops throughout the area.



The Boy Scout awards included Light of Christ, Tiger and Wolf Cubs; Parvuli Dei (Child of God), Cub and Webelo Scouts; Ad Altare Dei, Pope Pius XII for high school Scouts and Venturers. Additionally Girl Scout Troops were awarded the Bishop Donovan Quality Troop Award and Cub and Boy Scout Troops were awarded the Pope Paul VI Quality Unit Award.



Adult Leaders were also honored for their outstanding contribution to scouting.