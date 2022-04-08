Catholic Marriage Initiative Awards $10,000 Matching Grant

The Diocese of Kalamazoo is excited to announce that we have been awarded a $10,000 matching grant from the Catholic Marriage Initiative Fund.
The grant will be primarily used for “Promoting Eucharistic Marriage” a program to strengthen marriages and focus on Eucharistic Marriages in all parishes of the Diocese of Kalamazoo. Save-the-date for an opening event on May 5th from 6:00-7:00PM at the Crowley Center/St. Augustine Cathedral Campus. This event is for priests, deacons and wives, and any couples interested in learning how they can help other couples strengthen their marriages, it will inform about the grant purposes, the “Promoting Eucharistic Marriage” program and give further steps to create a successful implementation within the Diocese. For more information contact Socorro Truchan at struchan@diokzoo.org or 269-349-8714 ext. 1112