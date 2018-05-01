Catholic Families Student Contest winners announced

Stunning photography, animated short films and vibrant artwork characterize this year’s entries for the Diocese of Kalamazoo’s fourth annual Catholic Families Student Art Contest. The contest is coordinated by Socorro Truchan, Associate Director of the diocesan Domestic Church ministry office and prizes are provided by the generous support of the Knights of Columbus. This year’s contest theme, “Life is a Gift”, highlights Pope Francis’ call to be “sanctuaries of respect for life, proclaiming the sacredness of every human life from conception to natural death.”



As with years past, entries were accepted into two grade categories (4-8 and 9-12) in four categories: art, writing, music and video. Entries were submitted from several schools within the diocese as well as two schools in other parts of Michigan. The school with the most entries was St. Charles Borromeo School, Coldwater. Other schools that participated include Chiquitos Bilingual Montessori, Utica, Mich.; Father Gabriel Richard High, Ann Arbor, Mich.; Hackett Catholic Prep, Kalamazoo; Lake Michigan Catholic, St. Joseph; St. Augustine Cathedral,



Winners are available at: www.diokzoo.org/student-art-contest



