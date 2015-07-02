Caring for God's Creation (as a family)

by USCCB

This timely 27-page resource is designed to assist parishes, dioceses, and other Catholic organizations in their efforts to bring about discussion on issues affecting the environment. Topics include climate change, consumption, pollution, stewardship of the land, and more! Use this resource to strengthen the virtue of prudence in seeking environmental solutions in response to Pope Francis’s recently released encyclical on the environment . This resource is available to myUSCCB members and nonmembers. Click HERE for a free PDF copy online