Registration is now live for the upcoming virtual townhall Called to the Joy of Love: The New USCCB Pastoral Framework for Marriage & Family Life Ministry. The townhall will be hosted via Zoom Webinars on Thursday, June 24 at 2:00 PM EDT and is open to all. Background and an overview of the pillars of the framework will be presented with time for Q&A afterwards.
We encourage you to share with your colleagues, especially those in other ministries who may benefit from this new development in marriage and family ministry.