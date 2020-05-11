We want to offer you this Catholic based online marriage formation and enrichment series:
“Building a Eucharistic Marriage”
We know that being at home these days has been trying for many, and we’ve prepared this to assist, accompany and support your journey!
Join us for seven weeks via Zoom
Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm, starting May 19th through June 30.
This class is designed to help couples in making the Eucharist the center and source of their marital love; whether they have been married for years, are newly married, or are preparing to marry. The goal of this course is to help couples to fall more deeply in love with each other as well as with our Eucharistic Lord. We will focus on seven habits for building a healthy marriage that also beautifully correspond to seven aspects of the Mass that draw us deeper into knowing and loving God in and through the Eucharist.
These seven habits will be the focus of the seven weeks of this class. Each habit (or step) is designed to keep us connected, to humble our heart, and to teach us about sacrificial love. In brief, the seven steps or habits, both for marriage and for our participation in the Eucharistic sacrifice, are:
1) Making time and spending time together
2) Understanding the divine design for the sacrament
3) Looking within and admitting our failings
4) Active listening
5) Giving and seeking forgiveness
6) Living out what we profess
7) Feeding and being fed
To sign up, simply email Greg at (gschutte@elizabethnewlife.org) by 12:00 pm, May 19th, 2020
You will receive an email confirmation and a link to attend each class. You will also be sent an electronic version of the class workbook that you can print-out and write on. We look forward to walking with you in learning how to build a Eucharistic marriage!