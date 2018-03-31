Bishop visits all deaneries

Last month Bishop Bradley made a Pastoral visit to each of the five deaneries around the Diocese for an evening presentation and discussion. During his talk, “A Springtime of Faith: Collaborating for a Shared Vision for the Future,” Bishop Bradley presented a brief update on the Diocesan Pastoral Plan, offered a catechesis on the faithful’s role as baptized members of the Church, shared the Diocese’s three strategic priorities and invited discussion and ideas for moving the mission forward.



In 2016 the newly implemented Diocesan Pastoral Plan created 28 (now 26) Parish Collaboratives from the 59 Parishes and Missions. Approximately 80 percent of priests transitioned to new assignments. Bishop Bradley reaffirmed the Diocesan Pastoral Plan’s primary goal which was to provide the best pastoral care for the Diocese.



In addition the goals were to better utilize the talents of the priests, allow Parishes to retain individual identities and stay open and also allow for an avenue for more resource sharing. In addition Bishop Bradley shared some challenging statistics unique to the Diocese including the rise in the number of people in Southwest Michigan who identify as not having any religious affiliation as well as the declining percentage of Catholics attending weekly Mass. In addition the Diocese experienced a sharp decline this year in the number of people entering the Church during the Easter Vigil services.



Bishop outlined the three main diocesan priorities for the next three to five years which are: Fostering Priestly Vocations, Accompanying Families to Holiness and Activating Missionary Disciples. e Diocese will be implementing specific programs and initiatives under those respective categories [see related sidebar, Diocesan Priorities and Goals].



Discussions varied from Deanery to Deanery. A St. Philip Parishioner called the statistics “sobering” while others offered input into ways to help increase vocations from encouraging participation in altar serving to revitalizing a traveling crucifix program to invite dedicated prayer for an increase in vocations. Other comments included the idea for more family catechesis as well as more ways to engage the youth in the life of the Church.



In closing, Bishop Bradley invited participants to live “Acts 29” referring to a quote from Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron from his recent pastoral letter, “Unleash the Gospel.” e meaning behind the quote referencing that in the Bible Acts of the Apostles ends with the 28th chapter and we’re called today to live “Acts 29.” “And so I urge all of you to do what it takes to move your faith into a new springtime,” said Bishop Bradley. As Jesus said, ‘e harvest is rich, but the laborers are few.’ We are those laborers, and we need to attract others to share in this great work of spreading the Good News of Jesus."



PRIORITIES & GOALS

FOSTERING PRIESTLY VOCATIONS:

• Increase the number of inquiries to the vocations office/Institute a support and formational plan for priests

• Develop a diocesan prayer plan for vocations



ACCOMPANYING FAMILIES TOWARD HOLINESS

• Develop guidelines for infant Baptismal prep

• Create an accompaniment ministry

• Increase the use of Theology of the Body Curricula

• Establish a list of resources for Theology of the Body.



ACTIVATINGMISSIONARY DISCIPLES

• Increase the understanding of our Baptismal call

• Developing trainings for those in Liturgical roles

• Developing trainings for those parish Leaders

• Establishing a Diocesan-wide stewardship plan

• Increase number of RCIA participants through training RCiA Leaders