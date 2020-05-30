Bishop releases statement on Mr. George Floyd racial unrest

(May 30, 2020) Kalamazoo, Mich.: The Diocese of Kalamazoo released the following statement on the current situation on Mr. George Floyd:
“It is deeply troubling to watch the growing protests and onset of violence spreading across the country in the wake of the tragic and brutal death of Mr. George Floyd. I join with my brother Bishops in their
Statement yesterday which in part states:
"Racism is not a thing of the past or simply a throwaway political issue to be bandied about when convenient. It is a real and present danger that must be met head on. As members of the Church, we must stand for the more difficult right and just actions instead of the easy wrongs of indifference. We cannot turn a blind eye to these atrocities and yet still try to profess to respect every human life. We serve a God of love, mercy, and justice.
“I am grateful for the work of our diocesan Ad Hoc Committee on Racism,” said Bishop Paul J. Bradley, “and I look forward to their continued efforts to help us all find ways to encourage dialogue and understanding, and to see one another as brothers and sisters in Christ. On this great Feast of Pentecost, let us beg the Holy Spirit to free us from the scourge of racism and to keep it from spreading like another dangerous epidemic; may the Holy Spirit give us the courage to turn away from any sin that disrespects the dignity of the human person; may the Holy Spirit fill us with the Gift of Insight to see one another as God sees us all—-precious and beloved sons and daughters. I urge all our Parish communities to pray fervently this weekend for God's graces to strengthen our resolve to live together as His children, made in His image and likeness, with profound respect for one another as brothers and sisters in Christ, and with a strong commitment to live together in peace.”
