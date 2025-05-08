Bishop Lohse statement on the election of Pope Leo XVI

“On behalf of the faithful, clergy, and religious of the Diocese of Kalamazoo, I would like to express our great joy at the election of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV as the 267th Roman Pontiff, the 266th successor of Saint Peter. Under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, the Cardinal-electors have elected the new Holy Father. He has now assumed the pastoral leadership of the Universal Church.
“We pledge our prayers in support of His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, in communion with him and with all who look to the Successor of Saint Peter, the Vicar of Christ, as the visible head of the pilgrim Church on earth. Our new Holy Father, the first American to be elected pope, is no stranger to the Diocese of Kalamazoo as he spent his high school years here in minor seminary.”
“In this joyful Easter season as we continue to celebrate Christ’s triumph over sin and death, may God pour forth his blessings upon Pope N. May the Holy Father be strengthened and supported by our prayers.”
As is customary, churches across the Diocese of Kalamazoo rang their bells upon the news of the election of the new Pope. Additionally, the doors of churches are adorned in celebratory gold and white bunting. People are invited to visit one of the 59 Catholic churches to pray for the newly elected Holy Father [see diokzoo.org for a listing of parishes in the Diocese].
Bishop Lohse will celebrate a special Mass honoring Pope Leo XIV on Monday, May 19 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral, Kalamazoo.