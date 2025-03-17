Bishop Lohse releases Lenten 2025 message

“Behold, now is a very acceptable time; behold, now is the day of salvation.” (2 Cor. 6:2)
In this Holy Year, we remember our call to be Pilgrims of Hope. There is no greater pilgrimage than the journey we take into the interior of our own soul, where we will meet the Lord in the full honesty of who we are: sinners who imperfect, and yet who are loved and forgiven and reconciled in the Blood of Jesus, children of the Father who loves us. In this year of favor from the Lord, let us embrace this holy season of Lent as a time of grace, an acceptable time, a day of salvation, and let us return to the Lord with our whole hearts.