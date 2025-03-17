Bishop Lohse appoints five priests as Deans

DIOCESAN APPOINTMENTS KALAMAZOO, Mich.: (March 11, 2024): The Most Reverend Edward M. Lohse has appointed the following priests as Deans effective immediately for a five-year term, expiring on January 1, 2030. The deans are designated with the title of "Vicar Forane":
The Very Reverend James Adams, VF, has been appointed dean of the Northern Deanery. Father Adams remains Priest in solidum, St. Stanislaus, Dorr, St. Mary of Visitation, Byron Center and Sacred Heart, Allegan.
The Very Reverend Christopher Ankley, VF, has been appointed dean of the Eastern Deanery. Father Ankley remains Pastor, St. Joseph and St. Jerome, Battle Creek.
The Very Reverend Christian Johnston, VF, has been appointed Dean of the Western Deanery. Father Johnston remains Pastor of St. Mary Immaculate Conception, Niles; St. Anthony Parish, Buchanan, St. Gabriel Parish, Berrien Springs; St. Mark Parish, Niles.
The Very Reverend Albert Kemboi, VF, has been appointed dean of the Central Deanery. Father Kemboi remains Pastor, St. Ambrose Parish, Parchment.
The Very Reverend Andrew Raczkowski, VF, has been appointed Dean of the Southern Deanery. Father Raczkowski remains Pastor of Holy Angels, Sturgis and St. Joseph, White Pigeon.