Bishop Lohse announces clergy appointments

The Most Rev. Edward M. Lohse has made the following appointments for the Diocese of Kalamazoo:
DIOCESAN ADMINISTRATION Deacon James Bauer has been appointed Operations Manager for the diocesan offices of the Diocese of Kalamazoo, effective April 22, 2024 for an indeterminate period of time (ad nutum episcopi). Deacon Bauer’s assignments to St. Jude Parish, Gobles, Chair of the Deacon Board and Master of Ceremonies remain in place.
PASTOR Rev. Robert Creagan has been appointed Pastor, St. Jude Parish, Gobles effective May 1, 2024. Father Creagan’s other assignments Pastor, St. Augustine Cathedral, Kalamazoo; Pastor, St. Ambrose Parish, Parchment; Chancellor, remain in place.
RESIGNATION Bishop Lohse accepted the resignation of Rev. Alan Jorgensen from the office of Pastor of St. Jude Parish, Gobles, effective May 1, 2024. All his other assignments, Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Paw Paw; Pastor, St. John Bosco Parish, Mattawan; and Pastor, St. Margaret Mary Mission, Marcellus, remain in place.