Bishop issues statement on American Rescue Plan Act

Bishop Bradley released the following statement on the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act: "While the passage of the American Rescue Act will provide much needed help to so many struggling families, I support my fellow Bishops throughout the United States in expressing great disappointment in light of the lack of protection for the unborn. As the USCCB Statement (below) states, I wrote directly to our two Michigan Senators, urging them to support the Unborn. Unfortunately, in contrast to the previous COVID relief bills, the American Rescue Plan Act provides billions of dollars for health care services through various funding streams that are not subject to Hyde Amendment or Helms Amendment protections and could therefore allow funding of abortions domestically and internationally. "We must remain diligent in our efforts to protect the unborn such as the tireless witness of those prayerfully participating in the 40 Days for Life campaign and the life-giving efforts of our Catholic Charities Caring Network program that assists mothers-to-be in need. I once again call upon the Faithful, and all people of good will, to stand up for the precious gift of human life, beginning with the most vulnerable and precious stage of life of the unborn; we must protect and respect every stage of human life along the spectrum until the final natural breath we take; we must advocate for a society that supports Gospel values. We must do so because all human life is a Gift from God. As Bishop of our Diocese, I intend to continue leading and encouraging that effort in every way I can."
USCCB President, Archbishop José H. Gomez. “As the American Rescue Plan Act was being written, Catholic bishops reached out to every House and Senate office to express our support for providing additional relief to help poor and vulnerable people who are most at risk of harm from this pandemic, and our strong conviction that this relief should also protect the unborn and their right to life. “We are grateful this legislation addresses many positive provisions including unemployment assistance, child and earned income tax credit enhancements, nutrition funding, vaccine distribution funding, health care funding, housing assistance, international assistance to regions stricken by COVID, conflict, and hunger. There are provisions in this bill that will save people from extremely desperate situations and will likely save lives. “However, it is unconscionable that Congress has passed the bill without critical protections needed to ensure that billions of taxpayer dollars are used for life-affirming health care and not for abortion. “Unlike previous COVID relief bills, sponsors of the American Rescue Plan Act refused to include the longstanding, bi-partisan consensus policy to prohibit taxpayer dollars from funding abortions domestically and internationally. The policy was needed because this bill includes many general references to healthcare that, absent the express exclusion of abortion, have consistently been interpreted by federal courts not only to allow, but to compel, the provision of abortion without meaningful limit. “The many important, life-saving provisions in the American Rescue Plan Act have been undermined because it facilitates and funds the destruction of life, which is antithetical to its aim of protecting the most vulnerable Americans in a time of crisis.”