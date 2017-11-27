Bishop invites all to participate in the Week of Prayer for Persecuted Christians

I join with all my brother Bishops in the United States who have designated this week following the Solemnity of Jesus Our Lord King of the Universe as a special Week of Prayer for Persecuted Christians and encourage us to pray as well for all people who are being persecuted for their faith. In some parts of the world, when people try to go to Mass, worship services or synagogue, or when they try to put their faith into practice in their daily lives, they can be arrested, tortured, oppressed or even killed. These people might be fellow Catholics, or other Christians or members of various religious minorities. This is taking place mostly in the Middle East, and particularly, in the Holy Land itself where our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ lived, died and rose again to bring us salvation and to reconcile the world with the Loving God of all people. As we know, very recently there was a horrific attack in a Mosque in northern Egypt, killing more than 300 innocent people during their time of worship and injuring scores more people. We need to pray for those being persecuted. We also need to remain aware of what is happening in the world and support those agencies who work to protect religious liberty. We need to advocate on behalf of all those who suffer religious persecution. And we need to welcome those “strangers” who are forced to flee their homelands because of these persecutions.



In these days of growing intolerance in many parts of the world, we, as People of Faith, must be vigilant, but at the same time bold, courageous and joyful as we remain committed to the Truth as Jesus our Lord has revealed it, as we continue to belong to Christ our Savior, and as we foster and protect our allegiance to Christ the King of the Universe, and the King of our lives.