Bishop grants General Dispensation for March 17 2023

STATEMENT REGARDING THE FEAST OF ST. PATRICK, MARCH 17, 2023: Dear Clergy and Faithful of the Diocese of Kalamazoo, Out of pastoral consideration, I have decided to grant a general dispensation for our Diocese from the obligation to abstain from meat on Friday, March 17, 2023, the memorial of Saint Patrick. I quickly remind us all that no one needs to feel they must avail themselves of this dispensation. For those who do, I ask that you take on a different and particular act of Lenten discipline that day. Through the intercession of St. Patrick, may we continue, as he did, to recognize Christ present to us in all circumstances, guiding us along our Lenten journey. Christ be with me, Christ within me, Christ behind me, Christ before me, Christ beside me, Christ to win me, Christ to comfort and restore me. Christ beneath me, Christ above me, Christ in quiet, Christ in danger, Christ in hearts of all that love me, Christ in mouth of friend and stranger. Assuring you of my daily prayers, and asking for your prayers for me as well, I remain Faithfully yours in Christ, Most Reverend Paul J. Bradley Bishop of Kalamazoo