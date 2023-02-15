Bishop calls for prayers for MSU community and parents

In light of the devastating tragedy that occured at Michigan State University on Monday evening, Bishop Bradley has released the following statement: "Our hearts are deeply distressed as we grieve over the tragic deaths of the young lives taken at Michigan State University Monday evening, as well as those critically injured and traumatized by one man’s senseless act of violence. We recognize the anxiety of all parents as they wrestle with a world that threatens the safety of our children. Let us turn our own minds and hearts to hope as we join our prayers for an end to violence in all its forms. Let us pray for God’s grace to convert all those with harden-hearts to ones that treat all God’s children with compassion, respect and dignity."