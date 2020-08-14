Bishop calls for prayers and solidarity with Beirut

As you have seen repeatedly on the news, the August 4th explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon caused extreme devastation to the city, killed more than 200 people and injured more than 5000. Officials are still evacuating residents, while trying to grasp the cost in human life and misery. Lebanon is already suffering from an economic crisis, hosting more than a million Syrian refugees while battling the COVID-19 pandemic. 300,000 people have been displaced, and those who have been affected by the explosion are in immediate need of food, shelter, hygiene supplies and medical and psychosocial support.
In the midst of own suffering during this pandemic, we mourn the terrible suffering of those impacted. Our faith impels us lift them up in prayer, fast, be their advocates and give material assistance as we are able.
At this time it has been determined that a second collection to assist the people of Beirut is not feasible. However, Bishop Bradley is joining the Bishops of the United States in encouraging the faithful to send donations to Catholic Relief Services. Catholic Relief Services mobilized their staff in Lebanon as soon as the explosion happened. Partnering with Caritas Lebanon, CRS is distributing emergency supplies (such as hot meals, safe shelter, medication, hygiene kits and clean water), clearing rubble, and preparing medical and mental health teams for dispatch.
Please prayerfully consider your support of the work of Catholic Relief Services. You may donate online at www.crs.org, [or directly to the aid for Beirut which is here: https://tinyurl.com/y2atzmxv] by phone at 1 -877-435-7277 or by mail to Catholic Relief Services, 228 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201.