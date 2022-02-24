Bishop calls for Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace

Bishop Bradley calls for Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace
February 24, 2022 (Kalamazoo, Mich.): Bishop Paul J. Bradley is calling upon all people to dedicate Ash Wednesday as a Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace. In a statement issued Thursday, February 24, 2022, Bishop Bradley said: “Today the world awakened to the realization of our worst fears as war is being waged in Ukraine by Russia. Let us pray that this war will quickly end, and that innocent lives will be spared. May the world truly awaken to the evil of all war, and the sinfulness of violent aggression. Together let us pray for an end to this violence and a return to peace, as well as for the protection of our Ukrainian sisters and brothers. I join with my brother bishops and echo Pope Francis’ invitation to all people of goodwill to dedicate March 2, 2022, Ash Wednesday, the beginning of our Lenten journey, as a Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace. As Pope Francis said so eloquently in his General Audience yesterday, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022: “I would like to appeal to those with political responsibility to examine their consciences seriously before God, who is the God of peace and not of war; who is the Father of all, not just of some, who wants us to be brothers and not enemies. I pray that all the parties involved refrain from any action that would cause even more suffering to the people, destabilizing coexistence between nations and bringing international law into disrepute.” “The season of Lent, which begins on Ash Wednesday, March 2, 2022, provides us with an excellent opportunity to change our minds and hearts so that we can pursue peace, not war, and commit ourselves to finding solutions to all political, social, and economic differences among nations and peoples throughout the world,” said Bishop Bradley. “I invite Catholics in southwest Michigan, and all people of goodwill everywhere, to join me in making this Ash Wednesday a Day of Prayer and Fasting for Peace. Through this Lenten season, may we be led to a time of renewal in our relationship with God and neighbor, and a bold new determination to reject war and embrace genuine, productive dialogue with one another.” Bishop Bradley will celebrate the 12:10 pm Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Augustine Cathedral on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. For additional information and Lenten resources visit www.diokzoo.org