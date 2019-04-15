Bishop Bradley unites with people of Paris in wake of Notre Dame Cathedral fire

Bishop Paul J. Bradley has released the following statement regarding the devastating fire of Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris: ““During this holiest of all weeks of the year, we are shocked and saddened to witness the raging destructive fire consuming the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris, one of Catholicism’s most ancient and treasured churches. While our hearts are breaking, we are united in our prayers for the people of Paris, as well as all people of Faith, for whom this tragedy is such a great loss. We also pray for the courageous firefighters and first responders who are battling the fire, that they may be protected. May our special Holy Week intentions include prayers of hope in the wake of this devastating loss.”